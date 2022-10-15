JUST IN: NNPC Signs Three MoUs To Kickstart Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline Project

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has signed three Memorandum of Understanding with the Morocco’s National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines to kickstart the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline Project.

The Petrosen Tripartite of Senegal and SMH of Mauritania where part of the signing of the MoU which took place in Nouakchott, Mauritania on Saturday.

The documents were signed by the Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari; Director General of ONHYM of Morocco, Ms Amina Benkhadra; General Manager PETROSEN Holdings of Senegal, Adama Djallo; and DG SMH of Mauritania, Tourad Abdoul Baghi.

The MoU is in furtherance of the implementation of the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline Project.

The project was first conceived in December 2016 by the Federal Government and the Kingdom of Morocco during the visit of King Mohammed VI of Morocco to Nigeria.

The development is coming one month after the NNPC Ltd sealed an MoU on gas pipeline project with the National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines of Morocco and the ECOWAS Commission.

The project is expected to assist in supplying gas to Morocco, 13 ECOWAS Countries and Europe, integration of the economies of the sub-region, and improvement of living standards of people within the sub-region.

Mele Kyari, GCEO Of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited Signs four Memorandum of Understanding with National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines; Petrosen Tripartite of Senegal and SMH of Mauritaniain Nouakchott, Mauritania

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Kyari said that the integration of the West African economies through the NMGP is critical for the region’s economic growth.

According to him, the project will assist African countries benefit from the global gas market as well as share data on recent developments in the gas market.

Kyari said, “We really thank you and your team for receiving us in a very humble manner. Secondly, we know this is a very critical step we have to take in terms of activities within Africa so that value can come to our people and ultimately prosperity will come to the African region.

“And the Nigerians Trans-Morroco Pipeline is one of the critical things that we have to deliver to foster that economic growth and prosperity. It will pass through eleven countries and I can confirm that ECOWAS has endorsed this project and today’s event is one of the conditions precedents for us to have a successful project.

“We are happy this is happening. This is going to have value for all our countries and companies in particular.

“Secondly, we are happy to sign MoU SMH because we have far longer history in the oil and gas industry. We have acquired very great capacity and projects which we have delivered and are ready to share with our brothers and support each other. We will also learn from you.

He added, “There are things that are new today that we probably have to know more. This is the perfect opportunity for us to share data, share information and share skills so that ultimately our countries can benefit from it.

“We have worked tirelessly on this project together for many years and ultimately many more people will benefit from this project.”

Speaking at the event, the Director-General ONHYM, Ms Amina Benkhadra said her organisation was committed towards the integration of West African economies through the project, which she said will help cut down GHG emissions and meet up with Europe’s gas requirements.

She said, “We are looking all of us to a great success in this project which will bring as it has been said by Mr Kyari an important point of integration for our West African country. A project that will bring wellness and economic development to the population and bring electricity to the populations in this area.”

She said the project will help reduce energy poverty in the West Africa.

On his part, the General Manager PETROSEN Holdings, Adama Djallo thanked the Government of Mauritania for hosting the signing ceremony of the execution of the NNPC/ONHYM/Petrosen Tripartite MoU, adding that the Senegalese NOC will work with all partners to make the cooperation successful.