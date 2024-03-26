JUST IN: Ondo APC Guber Aspirant Dies After Alleging Threat To Life

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has been thrown into mourning following the death of Paul Akintelure, a frontline aspirant for the party’s governorship ticket.

Akintelure died in the early hours of Tuesday in Lagos after a brief illness, according to the Ondo APC Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaiye.

The cause of the aspirant’s death has not been disclosed.

The late Akintelure was regarded as one of the leading contenders vying for the APC’s gubernatorial nomination ahead of the party’s primary election in the state.

In a statement issued in 2023 through his media aide Oladapo Akintelure, the aspirant had voiced concerns about threats to his life, remarking: “Initially, I hoped these incidents would dissipate over time, yet regrettably, they have escalated to pose a serious threat to my life.

“The threats against me only strengthen my resolve to stand up for what is right and just. I will not allow fear to dictate our path forward.

“Let us embrace peace, progress, and unity. Our collective strength lies in our standing together as one, regardless of our differences.”