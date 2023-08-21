JUST-IN; Panic As Robbers Kill Retired Police ASP, Wife In Imo State.

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Tragedy struck on Sunday night as suspected armed robbers ended the life of a former Assistant Superintendent Of Police (ASP), Sampson Owobo and his wife Mrs. Owobob in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Advertisement

The criminals numbering three attacked the couple who operates a Point Of Sale (POS) business besides Chisco Transport Company along Egbu road with a close proximity to the Owerri Area police command office which also houses the Owerri Urban Police Divisional Headquarters.

The incident which happened around 8pm on Sunday night caused panic among residents and shop owners who closed their stores and ran away.

An eyewitness said the gunmen were trying to rob the retired ASP who hails from Edo state of the bag of money from his POS business and he refused handing them the bag.

His refusal was said to have made them to shoot him at close range on the head which killed him instantly. The robbers also shot the wife at close range on her left hand very close to her chest.

The wife was confirmed dead at the Federal Medical Center Owerri after she was rushed to the hospital by some police men.

Advertisement

He said, “Three armed men just killed a husband and his wife. This incident happened close to the Chisco Transport Company office which is very close to Owerri Police Area Command Headquarters and Owerri Urban Police Divisional Headquarters.

“The armed robbers were carrying pump action riffles and were trying to carry a bag containing money. The husband and wife run a POS business and also sell loaves of bread. When they could not succeed in carrying the bag of money, they shot the couple at closed range.

“They shot the man on his fore head, closed to his eyes. They shot his wife at close range too, at her left hand side, very close to her chest. While the man died immediately, his wife who was bleeding profusely was pronounced dead at FMC Owerri.

“The man’s name is Sampson Owobo. He hailed from Edo State. He is a retired police officer. He retired with the rank of ASP. He retired about five years ago or so. They armed robbers fled and haven’t been caught. This is so sad.”

Confirming the incident, the police spokesman, Henry Okoye said, “The murder of the couple is highly condemnable. The CP frowns at the killing of the couple and he has immediately ordered investigation into their killings with the mandate to apprehend the fleeing criminals.”