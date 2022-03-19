JUST IN: Policemen Killed With Machete, Gun As Hoodlums Bomb Imo Police Station

Gunmen, in the early hours of Saturday, attacked the Umugoma divisional police station in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State.

The attackers razed the police station using improvised explosive devices.

A resident of the area who pleaded anonymity told our correspondent that two police constables were killed in the attack.

“Unfortunately, two police constables by name Ifeanyi and Iyke were killed. Ifeanyi was from Umunkwo in Umuguma community here. He was a final year student at Imo state University in Owerri. I knew him. It has been just one year since he was recruited. He was trying to scale the fence when they used a machete to cut him. He was sliced. The young man died on the spot. This is very unfortunate.

“The second victim, Iyke, was from Avu community. They shot him in one of his legs as he fled. He has been found dead now at a water stand where he possibly went to drink water. This is very unfortunate,” said the resident.

But despite eyewitness accounts, the state police public relation officer, Michael Abattam, claimed that the attack was repelled and no life was lost.

“It’s confirmed. They were repelled and no police officer lost his life,” said Abattam.