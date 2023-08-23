JUST IN: Wike Did Not Order Demolition Of 6,000 Houses, PDP Secretariat, FCTA Denies Media Reports

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has denied media reports that the new FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, ordered the demolition of 6,000 houses across 30 settlements in Abuja as well as the Wadata Plaza, the national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which the minister is a member.

Anthony Ogunleye, director of press at the minister’s office, said the reports were “entirely false and without any basis in reality.”

Setting the record straight, Oguneleye said at no time did Wike give directives or make any pronouncements regarding the mass demolition of houses in areas mentioned in the media reports.

Oguneleye stressed that the minister only spoke in his inaugural address about the removal of illegal structures for the general benefit of FCT residents.

Describing the reports as sensational, the FCTA said their purveyors were only out to mislead the public and undermine the role of accurate and well-researched journalism in society.

Onguleye stated further, “It is important to remember that the development and maintenance of the FCT is guided by carefully crafted policies and regulations, with a focus on sustainable urban growth and the preservation of residents’ rights. Any decisions made in this regard are rooted in comprehensive assessments, community consultations, and adherence to the rule of law.

“On the other hand, the story on the 300M bulletproof car was credited to an online auto blog with the caption: “This ₦300M Armored Lexus LX 600 fitted with ‘FCT – 01’ reportedly belong to FCT Minister, Wike”.

“In a swift reaction, the Minister, who spoke today, 23rd August, 2023 during his first project tour at the Abuja Metro station stressed that the vehicle was not bulletproof as claimed but a regular SUV.”