Subsidy Removal: Fintiri Inaugurates 20-Man Committee For Effective Distribution Of Palliative

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, on Wednesday, inaugurated a committee that will coordinate the distribution of palliative in Adamawa state.

Recall THE WHISTLER reported during that the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Humwashi Wonosikou, announced that a 20-man committee will be inaugurated on Wednesday to oversee the collection and distribution of palliatives to the people of Adamawa to cushion the effect of subsidy removal.

He also said the committee was made up of various Organisations, Agencies, Groups and Individuals, adding that items to be distributed in the first instance include mainly grains and foodstuff.

The list of the Committee includes the Secretary to the State Government, Awwal Tukur as Chairman.

Others are, HRH Amna Shelleng, HRM Hama Bachama, 2 Members of NASS, 2 members of the State Assembly, Hon Commissioner RRR, Head of Service, Chairman Algon and Brigade Commander.

The list also includes, Air Force Base Commander, Commissioner of Police, Director DSS, Commandant Civil Defence Corps, Representative CAN, Representative Muslim Council, Representative NUJ, Representative NLC, Representative TUC, Representative NCWS and ADSEMA – to serve as Secretariat.

However, the committee was inaugurated today by the Deputy Governor of Adamawa State, Kaletapwa George Farauta who acted in the capacity of the Governor.

The Governor spelt out the terms and reference of the work schedule ahead of the team.

He charged them to ensure even distribution and to also co-opt into the team any persons whose contribution is necessary to the success of the assignment.

The chairman of the committee which is the Secretary to the State Government, Auwal Tukur is to commence work immediately.