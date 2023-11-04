Kaduna Governor Rejoices Over Release Of Kidnapped Baptist Student

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has expressed joy over the release of the last kidnapped students of Bethel Baptist High School, Treasure Ayuba, who has been in captivity since 2021.

Recall that Ayuba was among the 121 students of the school who were abducted when gunmen invaded the school located at Maraban Damishi, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, on July 5, 2021.

A statement signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mohammed Shehu, on Saturday, stated that the governor was ecstatic when he heard the news of the student’s release.

The Governor expressed gratitude to those that have been praying and working tirelessly for the safe release of the student.

He also assured that the state government would continue to give security agencies all the support required to ensure that schools in the state were safe and secure.

THE WHISTLER reports that the President of the Nigeria Baptist Convention (NBC), Rev Dr Israel Akanji, announced the release of Ayuba in a statement.

He wrote, “Glory be to God! Glory be to God!! Glory be to God!!! Treasure Ayuba, the last boy who was still with the bandits who kidnapped the 121 students of Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna, on July 5, 2021, has just returned home today, November 2, 2023.

“Treasure is in the company of the CAN Chairman, Kaduna State, Rev JJ Hayab and the Conference President of Kaduna Baptist Conference.

“Thanks be to our unfailing God. Thank you also very much for your prayers and numerous support.”

Kaduna State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev Joseph Hayab, further explained that Ayuba found himself in an unidentified community in the early hours of Thursday.

He added that Ayuba has been reunited with his family and taken to an undisclosed health facility for medical check-up.