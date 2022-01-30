Kaduna Govt Releases Names Of 11 People Killed By Terrorists

The Kaduna State Government has confirmed the killing of 11 people during an attack on Zaman Dabo village in the Atyap Chiefdom of Zango-Kataf Local Government Area (LGA) by terrorists.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday.

Aruwan also confirmed that at least 30 houses were razed by the terrorists during the attack that took place in the early hours of Sunday.

He identified the victims as: Elizabeth Ayuba, Veronica Auta, Bege Daniel, Kephas Waje, Promise Jacob, Damaris istifanus, Hauwa Joshua, Dogara Gambo, Lidia Ishaya, Michael Achi, Gabriel Michael.

Aruwan noted that troops of the Nigerian Air Force Special Forces who responded to the distress call during the attack “also fell into an ambush as they mobilized to the scene of the attack”.

Unfortunately, the commissioner said, “As of 4:30PM, eleven residents were confirmed killed, and some inflicted with gunshot injuries. Over thirty houses and properties were burnt in the attack.

“The injured were evacuated for treatment. Search-and-rescue operations and pursuit of the attackers are in progress on different fronts”.

He said Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i condemned the killings and expressed sadness over the attack.

The attack brought the total number of reported deaths in Kaduna since 2022 to no fewer than 32 while a total of 10 terrorists were killed within the same period.