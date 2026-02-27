Kaduna Group Backs EFCC, ICPC, DSS Over El-Rufai Probe

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Kaduna Citizens Watch for Good Governance on Friday commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission and the Department of State Services for what it described as their courage in investigating the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai.

The group said the actions of the agencies reflected the yearnings of millions of downtrodden citizens of the state.

Members of the group staged a peaceful procession to the Kaduna offices of the EFCC and the ICPC, chanting solidarity songs and displaying placards with various inscriptions.

Some of the placards read, “Investigate and prosecute El-Rufai now,” “We won’t be silent until El-Rufai faces the law,” and “We stand with ICPC, EFCC.”

Other inscriptions included, “Citizens demand that El-Rufai be investigated and prosecuted,” “Investigate without fear or favour,” and “Justice for El-Rufai’s victims.”

Addressing journalists during the protest, the Chairman of the group, Victor Duniya, urged the anti-graft and security agencies not to relent in pursuing what he described as an alleged N432bn fraud case against the former governor.

Duniya said the recent detention of El-Rufai by the EFCC on February 16, 2026, and subsequently by the ICPC on February 18, 2026, marked a turning point in the country’s anti-corruption drive.

He said, “The detention of Malam Nasir El-Rufai is a watershed moment in Nigeria’s fight against corruption. It shows clearly that no citizen, no matter how highly placed, is above the law.”

The chairman recalled that on June 5, 2024, the Kaduna State House of Assembly, through an ad hoc committee report, indicted the former governor for the alleged diversion of N432bn in public funds and money laundering.

“Following that indictment, we led other concerned citizens to submit a petition calling for his immediate investigation and prosecution,” he added.

Duniya expressed satisfaction that the EFCC and the ICPC had acted on petitions submitted to them, noting that the agencies deserved commendation for what he termed diligent handling of the matter.

He also disclosed that security agencies had opened a fresh investigation into the alleged forced disappearance of Dadiyata, a critic of the former governor’s administration.

According to him, “We are particularly happy that a fresh file has been opened to investigate the disappearance of Dadiyata. We believe the truth must come out.”

The group further alleged that the former governor compromised national security during his tenure and after, including the alleged bugging of the phone lines of the National Security Adviser.

Duniya said the DSS had filed charges in connection with the allegations and urged the agencies not to be distracted by what he described as attempts to derail the process.

“We have confidence in these institutions. They must remain focused and ensure that justice is done. The people of Kaduna deserve accountability and the recovery of any stolen funds,” he said.