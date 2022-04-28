Kaduna Train Attack: Terrorists Release Picture Of Baby Born In Kidnapper’s Den As Troops Kill ISWAP Commander

Captors of the Kaduna-Abuja train passengers have released the picture of a baby, born by an abducted pregnant woman in their den.

The picture, released on Thursday followed popular concerns about the health condition of the mother as well as the baby delivered two days ago.

The new mom was reportedly in her last trimester when she was kidnapped, and is one of the two pregnant passengers abducted alongside 60 others on March 28.

The terrorists reportedly brought in medical personnel who aided her safe delivery of a girl child. The baby was captured in a thick pink dress and a light lemon sweater cap, with her eyes closed.

The second pregnant woman, however, is reportedly due for Caesarian Session.

Recall that terrorists in the last two days had released a series of pictures revealing the identities of the captured victims from the train attack month ago.

The pictures released sequentially showed a total of 57 adults and five minors.

It is yet unclear the reasons behind their actions, but reports said the terrorists are demanding the release of their top commanders in exchange for the abducted train passengers.

The captors, about a week ago after the attack, released a video asking the federal government to yield to their demands before making efforts to release the abducted victims.

They alleged that the government knew about their demands, and subsequently released another video using some of the victims to reiterate their demands.

Meanwhile, the Defence Headquarters has disclosed that no fewer than 848 kidnapped Nigerians were rescued by troops in the last three weeks across the country.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, General Benard Onyeuko, speaking during a briefing in Abuja stated that a prominent Islamic State of West Africa Province Commander, Abubakar Dan-Buduma was killed in one of the operations.

Among those rescued were 32 women, 18 children and 179 civilians while a total of 19 terrorists were arrested and 23 killed.

Onyeuko said, “Also, within the period under review, troops recovered 592 rustled cattle. Troops also rescued 179 civilians, neutralized 62 terrorists and apprehended 100 terrorists.”