JUST IN: Ukraine President Begs African Union

Ukraine President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has said he wants an opportunity to virtually address the Heads of state in the African Union.

Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat confirmed this in a tweet on Thursday.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 22, Zelenskyy has virtually addressed the European Union, United Kingdom parliament, United States Congress and Australian congress, winning their support and commendation for standing up against the Russian agressors.

He is obviously looking to the African continent for more support but Mahamat insisted that for now, the AU position is that both countries should resolve their differences.

He was silent as to whether the request will be granted or not.

Recall that South Africa has been backing Russia since its invasion while the Nigerian government on Thursday maintained that while Russia was wrong to have invaded Ukraine, allegations of human rights in Ukraine has not been fully substantiated.

“I received a call from #Ukraine foreign minister @DymytroKuleba. He renewed a request from president Zelenskyy to address @_AfricanUnion Heads of State & his wish to develop closer ties with the AU. I insisted on the need for a peaceful solution to the conflict with #Russia,” Moussa Faki Mahamat tweeted.