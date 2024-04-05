Kalu Hails Student Loan Bill Signing As Beacon of Hope

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for signing the Students’ Loans (Access to Higher Education) (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill, 2024, into law.

The previous Student Loan Act of 2023 faced criticism for shortcomings in governance, loan purpose, eligibility criteria, application methods, repayment plans, and loan recovery. This new amended act strives to address these issues and pave the way for a more sustainable approach to higher education and skill development for Nigerian youth.

In a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Levinus Nwabughiogu, Deputy Speaker Kalu commended President Tinubu for taking decisive action. He emphasized that the legislation reflects the National Assembly’s commitment to expanding access to higher education. Kalu acknowledged the significant challenge many young Nigerians face in affording a university education.

The Deputy Speaker expressed his belief that this new law will offer hope to countless Nigerians who previously lacked the financial means to pursue university studies. He envisions it as a tool for unlocking potential and empowering individuals to contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s development.

Hon. Kalu, representing Bende federal constituency, in Abia State, highlighted the act as a symbol of both President Tinubu and the National Assembly’s dedication to ensuring inclusivity and equity within higher education.

Recognizing the legislation’s alignment with President Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda, which addresses the educational aspirations of young Nigerians, Hon. Kalu commended the President for its incorporation.

The Deputy Speaker urged students and young people to seize this opportunity presented by the new law. He encouraged them to pursue university education as a path to a brighter future and a chance to contribute to Nigerian society’s development.