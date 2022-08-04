Kano Approves N6.89bn Intervention For Agric, Others

55 SHARES Share Tweet

The Kano State Executive Council has approved the implementation of the 2022 budget for the state’s healthcare sector with the sum of N6.89bn.

It also approved the sum of N377.3m as 2017-2020 outstanding agricultural school fund.

Kano state commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, revealed this during a news briefing on the outcome of the weekly meeting held at the council Chamber, Government House, Kano.

Garba said the school, which was established 34 years ago has so far graduated over 2,700 youths in crops, livestock, fisheries value chains across the state which is in line with the Agricultural Transformation Programme of the state.

He said, “The council has approved the implementation of the 2022 budget for the state Contributory Healthcare Management Agency, giving the sum total of N6, 891, 011, 898.85.

“The State Executive Council has approved the sum of N377, 312, 386.70 as 2017-2020 outstanding counterpart funds for the Leventis Foundation and Kano State Agricultural Training School, Panda.”

Garba pointed out that despite the non-receipt of the fund, the programmes and activities of the school are still ongoing including staff salaries and operation standards.

The council, he said, also received a progress report for the month of May, this year on the construction of Muhammadu Buhari Interchange at NNPC mega Station Rotary Intersection, Hotoro, along Maiduguri Road in the metropolis.

Garba revealed that the project, which has reached the 70 percent completion stage, was awarded at the cost of N8, 980, 303, 460.63 and the sum of N6, 013, 954, 461.84 has so far been paid to the contractor handling the project.

The commissioner also announced that the council has approved the upward review of operative rates in the construction of two-coat surface dressed road network at NNDC Quarters, Sharada, awarded at the cost of N48.5m, which was revised to the tune of N105.6m.

