Kano Guber: We’ve Taken Over North West, APC Vice-Chair Lauds Appeal Court Judgment

Garba Datti Muhammad, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Vice Chairman for the North West, has lauded the decision of the Court of Appeal upholding the removal of Kano State Governor, Kabir Abba Yusuf, by the tribunal.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as the winner of the March 18 governorship poll in Kano State.

But the tribunal upturned his election and declared the All Progressive Congress candidate, Nasiru Gawuna, as the winner of the election.

The tribunal led by Justice Oluyemi Osadebay had declared 165,663 out of the 1,019,602 votes scored by Yusuf as invalid, hence reducing his total score to 853,939 while Ganuwa’s 890,705 votes were not affected.

The lower court had also ruled that Yusuf’s nomination as NNPP’s candidate was in breach of the Electoral Act 2022 as he was not qualified to contest the poll.

In its judgment on Friday, the Court of Appeal upheld the findings of the tribunal, thereby affirming Ganuwa of the APC as Kano’s duly elected governor.

Reacting, the National Vice Chairman for the North West said the ruling was a testament to the people’s will and the widespread acceptance of the APC in the North West region.

“I hail the decision of the appellate court, which has manifested Allah’s divine providence for Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna to be confirmed as the duly elected governor of Kano state.

“By upholding the verdict of the tribunal and setting aside the issues brought by the appellant, the ruling marks the culmination of a long and arduous legal battle that had gripped the state for months.

“It must be emphasized that this judgement is a triumph for the wish of the good people of Kano state which validates their mandate to Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna and his deputy, Alhaji Murtala Sule Garo, and a relief from the vindictive and malicious destruction of the Ganduje legacies by the ousted NNPP government.

Muhammad added, “I applaud the judiciary for their unwavering commitment to always remain on the side of justice.”