Don’t Revolt, Accept Court Decisions On Zamfara, Kano – APC Tells Residents

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has told the people of Zamfara and Kano states to accept the latest court decisions sacking the two state governors in good faith and eschew violence or any contemplation of revolution.

The APC stated this on Friday in a statement issued by its spokesman, Felix Morka, few hours after the Court of Appeal in Abuja sacked Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP.

Advertisement

The court had on Thursday also sacked the Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, and ordered a rerun in some local governments.

In the case of Kano, the court consequently declared the APC candidate in the March 18 governorship election, Nasiru Gawuna, the winner.

The APC hailed the decisions noting that it showed the independence of the Judiciary, urging it to ignore any external pressure or blackmail but continue to discharge its duty to deepen democracy.

The party said both court judgments were “epochal” which affirmed “the legitimate will of the Kano electorate” in particular “as expressed at the polls.”

Advertisement

According to it, “Both judgements underscore the vibrancy and independence of the judiciary, and rekindles confidence that the courts are, and remain, the bastion of hope for justice in any democracy.

“As we applaud the judiciary for its courage and professionalism in discharging its important constitutional duties, we urge it to continue to rise above blackmail and intimidation by some self-serving political interests, and continue to give full expression to the tenets of the law, irrespective of the identity or status of parties involved.

“We congratulate our victorious members, and urge the good people of Kano and Zamfara states to remain calm and peaceful,” the party said.