Kano North Stakeholders Back Barau, Slam Gwarzo’s Senate Bid

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Political stakeholders in the Kano North Senatorial District have moved swiftly to shut down what they describe as a growing wave of external interference in the district’s politics, throwing their full weight behind Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin and dismissing the senatorial ambition of former Minister of State for Housing, Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo, as lacking genuine grassroots support.

The stakeholders, speaking through the Kano North Political Stakeholders Forum, said their position followed wide consultations across the constituency aimed at assessing the prevailing political mood ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Aliyu Abbas Gumawa Gabasawa, who chairs the forum, said Gwarzo’s recent declaration ceremony in Kano was dominated by political figures with little or no electoral footprint within Kano North, describing the event as a telling reflection of the candidate’s disconnect from the people he seeks to represent.

“The event was attended largely by individuals outside the immediate constituency,” Gabasawa said on Sunday.

“It cannot be used as a measure of popular support.”

Beyond Gwarzo’s declaration, the stakeholders expressed alarm at what they characterised as a sustained pattern of outside actors attempting to shape the district’s political direction without regard for the wishes of its people.

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They warned that such interference, if unchecked, risked destabilising a constituency that has maintained a consistent tradition of backing credible and effective representation.

On Barau, the verdict was unequivocal. The stakeholders described the three-term senator as a tested and result-oriented representative whose legislative record, accessibility, and contributions to national development had earned him acceptance that cuts across party lines within the district.

“Kano North is not available for political experimentation or imposed candidacies,” Gabasawa said.

“Any ambition built on external influence or personal negotiation interests will not resonate with the people.”

The statement is the first organised institutional pushback against Gwarzo’s bid since he publicly declared his intention to contest the seat, and signals that Barau’s political machinery in the district has been activated well ahead of the formal campaign season.