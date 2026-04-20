Sacked Bauchi Education Staff Seek Reinstatement

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Some disengaged staff of the Bauchi State Ministry of Education have urged the government to reinstate them.

They also urged the state government to review the decision and accord priority to them in the ongoing recruitment exercise.

This is contained in a statement on Monday by Musa Alfa, Chairman, Association of the Bauchi Fingerprint Terminal Operators.

The affected staff worked as Fingerprint Terminal Operators saddled with monitoring teacher attendance in public schools.

Alfa said that the workers served the state for over seven years, who engaged in monitoring teachers attendance and promoting discipline across public schools.

He said that their duties supported effective teaching and learning by ensuring that teachers resumed work promptly and carried out their classroom responsibilities.

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The chairman argued that the disengagement was carried out without prior notice or fair hearing, describing it as painful and unjust.

“Our disengagement has thrown over 2,000 households into hardship, many of us rely entirely on this job for our livelihoods,” he said.

Alfa advocated a holistic review of the disengagement, stressing that the affected workers were experienced, trained, and held relevant qualifications.

“The state government should consider their reinstatements or absorb them into the civil service.

“We are law-abiding citizens who believe in peaceful engagement and dialogue. We are hopeful that the government will consider our appeal with compassion and a sense of justice.”