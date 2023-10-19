Kano Special Constabulary Not Police Officers But Recognised By Law — PSC

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Police Service Commission, PSC, has said that the Special Constabulary in Kano State is neither Police men nor recognised as such by the Commission and Government.

The PSC disclosed this on Thursday in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani.

The assertion was based on the issue of a repentant criminal who was said to have been recruited into the organisation.

The Commission, however, noted that the Constabulary operations are covered and recognised by the Police Act and are readily useful and needed now that the nation is fighting to end the siege of criminals across the country.

The statement read partly: “The Commission is in touch with the Kano State Police Command and is aware that the use of the Constabulary is to support the Police in building a crime-free Kano State.

“It is necessary to state that the men and women recruited as Special Constabulary are posted to work in their locality where they will be in a better position to fish out the criminals terrorising the place.

“Some of the repentant influential youths previously used in the past as political thugs and abandoned have realised that crime does not pay and have voluntarily offered themselves to assist fight for a crime-free state.

“The Commission is also aware that the Kano Special Constabulary has received adequate training and are working in their Local Government areas as required by law but under strict supervision of the State Police Command.”

The commission noted that their engagement is for visibility and to promote Sustainable peace, economic growth and development of the state.

Reacting, the Chairman of the PSC, Solomon Arase, said the Commission would continue to partner with the Police to ensure improved security of lives and property in the country.

Arase noted that the Commission is in consultation with the Inspector General of Police to ensure that the uniform of the Constabularies are clearly differentiated from that of the Nigeria Police Force to avoid cases of identity crisis and also define their specific roles in the security architecture of the nation.