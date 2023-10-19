Root Cause Of Petrol Scarcity Addressed, We Have 30-Day Product Sufficiency—NNPC

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Retail arm of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has assured Nigerians of adequate supply of petrol that would last for 30 days.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Company explained that the root cause of the scarcity of petrol being experienced in some parts of Lagos has been addressed.

The statement reads, “NNPC Retail Ltd. notes the appearance of fuel queues in some parts of Lagos and a few other locations around the country.

“This is due to reduced Depot loadout in Apapa, Lagos over a few days, and the root cause has since been addressed.

“We assure all Nigerians that there is ample supply with sufficiency of at least 30 days. Motorists are advised to desist from panic buying as distribution will normalize over the next couple of days. “