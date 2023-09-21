KANO: We’ve Detected Errors, Misapplication Of Laws In Tribunal’s Judgment – Gov Abba Yusuf

223 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, has urged his supporters to relax as the laws of Nigeria allow him to challenge his sacking by the state’s governorship election tribunal up to the Supreme Court.

Recall that Kano State governorship election tribunal had via zoom, declared Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress, APC, the winner of the 2023 election.

The chairman of the three-man panel led by Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay had deducted 165,663 votes from the total secured by Yusuf during the March election, noting that the ballot papers in the affected polling units were not stamped or signed by INEC as required by law.

The Tribunal consequently declared Ganuwa governor-elect while ordering INEC to issue a certificate of return to him.

But reacting in a press conference on Wednesday night, Yusuf insisted the Tribunal erred in its judgment.

Yusuf maintained that on March 18, 2023, Kano residents came out en masse and voted for him, resulting in him scoring a total of 1,019,602 votes with a lead margin of 128,897 votes.

“However, after almost six months of proceedings at the governorship election petition tribunal, today Wednesday, September 20, 2023, the judges of the tribunal have in their own wisdom delivered their ruling.

“As human beings, their judgement may not be absolutely perfect, there are errors and misapplication of the law as pointed out by our legal team. That is why our constitution provides for other stages to go on with- such as Court of Appeal and Supreme Court.

“On this note, we have already instructed our legal team to appeal this judgement as soon as possible to ensure that justice is done,” said the Kano governor.