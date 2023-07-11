Kanu Nwankwo Takeover As Enyimba FC Chairman

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Former Super Eagle captain, Nwankwo Kanu has been appointed Supervisor of Nigeria Premier League Champions, Enyimba FC of Aba.

Kanu took over the leadership of the club from Felix Anyansi Agwu.

Anyansi-Agwu was in charge for a record 23 years, taking the club to an enviable heights

Anyansi bagged the African Football Manager of the Year twice (2003, 2004) with the People’s Elephant, while also rewarded by the Nigeria Pitch Awards with the Manager of the Year gong in 2013 and 2015.

Kanu’s appointment was confirmed in a statement on Monday by the Abia State commissioner for information and culture, Prince Okey Kanu.

The former Arsenal legend appointment will see him reunite with former international teammate Finidi George. Both players were part of Louis van Gaal’s Ajax which won the UEFA Champions League in 1995 following a 1-0 triumph over Serie A outfit AC Milan inside Ernst-Happel Stadium in Vienna.

Kanu, started his professional career with Iwuanyanwu Nationale (now Heartland) in the 1992-93 campaign after impressing at Holy Ghost College in Owerri.

He captained Nigeria to the gold medal at the 1996 Olympics, inspiring a move to Inter Milan. He also played for the Gunners, West Bromwich Albion and Portsmouth in his career that spanned 20 years.

Kanu was a member of the Arsenal ‘Invincibles’, the Arsene Wenger-led side that went a whole season undefeated in the English Premier League.

He would be hoping to lead Enyimba to a successful outing in next season’s CAF Champions League, as well as winning the NPFL for the tenth time.