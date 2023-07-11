Labour Party Tell Members, Supporters To Prepare For Presidential Election Rerun

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Labour Party (LP) has called on its members and supporters to be alert and prepare for a rerun of the Presidential Elections.

A statement issued by the acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, on Monday quoted the National Chairman, Julius Abure saying that he was reliably informed of the plans by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government to work ahead of a possible rerun, knowing that the tide of the wind is heavily tilted against it.

Consequently, Abure called on millions of Labour Party members and supporters “to be on the alert and get ready to further humiliate the APC and its government in the polls if their sinister plot materialises.”

According to the statement, Abure made the call during an online meeting held with Nigerian-American Coalition for Justice and Democracy led by Professor Eddie Oparaoji, the Labour Party Diaspora Chairman in the United States.

“Rumours have it that those in government are already planning for rerun and this is one of the supports we will be canvasing from you. We should also be getting prepared because since all those in government are already preparing for rerun, we too should not be taken unawares.

“So, we will be needing your engagement and support on this aspect if paradventure it happens today, that the election is nullified, which is not what we are asking for, because we are asking for outright declaration of Peter Obi as the President of Nigeria.

“We believe strongly that we won that election given the statistics we have, given the result we have, we are not expecting anything less than the declaration of Peter Obi as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“But supposing that didn’t happen as the government is believed to be planning for a rerun, it will not also be out of place for us to be preparing for a rerun election.

“Having said this by the side, I must say clearly that we have put all our evidence before the court; we are very hopeful that the tribunal will act on our favour. And we are very hopeful that supposing the matter gets to the higher court, the Supreme Court, in this case, it will also act in our favour. We are keeping our hope and confidence alive.

“In nine months, we are able to change the political narratives of this country and we must build on that successes and so that we can have a more formidable party that we can strategically positioned from the down trodden people of Nigeria,” he said.

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was declared winner of the February 25th Presidential elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi as well as his PDP counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, are challenging the declaration at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).