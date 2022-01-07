Kidnap Victim Claims Zamfara Imam Shared Ransoms With Bandits

An Islamic cleric identified as the Imam of Fakai village in the Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State has been indicted for his alleged involvement with bandits who kidnap people for ransom in some North West states.

A recently released kidnap victim claimed that the cleric aided notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji, in unleashing terror in Zamfara State and partook in ransoms delivered to the terrorists.

“When people came to pay ransoms in millions, it was the Imam of Fakai that would look for ‘Buzu Commissioner’ to deliver it. He would locate Buzu commissioner, and at the end, he would be given either N100,000 or N200,000,” the former captive was heard saying in a video obtained by FIJ.

The cleric is also said to be overseeing an Islamic school purportedly built by Turji.

However, the ex-captive whose name was not mentioned by the medium said the recent airstrikes by the military had destroyed the said school.

“Anytime the jet arrived, the bandits would run into the bush, leaving us untied,” he said.

Turji has consistently been described as a notorious bandit leader behind major heinous attacks perpetrated in some parts of North West and North Central States, and he is reportedly being assisted by ‘Buzu Commissioner’, his deputy.

He was said to have sustained injuries and is currently at large following recent military raids on various bandit’s camps in Zamfara.