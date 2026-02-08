Kidnapping: Kogi Govt Closes Markets, Motor Parks In Seven Local Govts

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Kogi State Government has announced the temporary closure of selected markets and motor parks across parts of Kogi West Senatorial District as part of intensified and coordinated security operations aimed at flushing out terrorists, bandits, and other criminal elements operating within the state.

The announcement was made in a press statement issued on Sunday, by the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, who said the measure is in support of ongoing clearance operations being carried out in collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and heads of security agencies in Kogi State.

According to the statement, the temporary closure is intended to cut off logistics, restrict the movement of consumables, and deny criminal elements and their informants access to food supplies and other forms of support during the security exercise.

The directive affects selected communities across seven Local Government Areas of the state.

In Lokoja Local Government Area, the affected locations include Oshokoshoko Market and Motor Park, as well as Jakura, Ogbagbon, Agbaja, Atsawa, Obajana, Apata, Abugi, Amomi, Ebee, and Budon, where markets and motor parks will remain closed for the duration of the operation.

In Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area, the temporary closure applies to markets and motor parks in Ike Bunu, Aba Marian (Isado), Ofere, Abaa Dola (Ihale Bunu), Aiyede, Oke Offin, Aiyegunle Bunu, Okebukun, Odo Ape Bunu, Agbadu Bunu, and Agbede Apa Bunu.

For Yagba West Local Government Area, affected communities include Okoloke, Isanlu Esa, Okunran, Ogbe, Ejiba, Odo Eri, Igbaruku, Iyamerin, Ogga, Omi, Odo Ara, and Oke Ere, where markets and motor parks have also been shut temporarily.

In Yagba East Local Government Area, the closure covers Irunda Ile, Iyeh Ilotin, Gada, Odogbe, and Ilafin, with all markets and motor parks remaining closed throughout the period of the security operations.

In Kogi Local Government Area, the temporary closure covers the Rice Market at Adingere, Koton Karfe, Okpareke, Girinya, the Okro Market at Opanda, and the Perishable Market at Edeha.

In Mopamuro Local Government Area, markets and motor parks in Otafun Amuro, Oroke Amuro, Takete Ide Amuro, Okeagi, Illai, Ilemo, and Ijagbe are also included in the shutdown.

In Ijumu Local Government Area, the affected markets include Ayegunle Gbedde, Iyah Gbedde, Ayetoro Gbedde, Ayeh Gbedde, Iluhagba, Odokoro, and Okoro Markets, which will remain closed for the duration of the security operations.

The State Government emphasized that the action is strictly temporary and will be lifted immediately after the successful conclusion of the security operations.

End