King Charles To Host Tinubu In First Nigeria State Visit Since 1989

After a nearly four-decade hiatus, Nigeria has accepted an invitation from King Charles III for a state visit to the United Kingdom.

President Bola Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu will travel to the UK on March 18, 2026, for Nigeria’s first presidential state visit since 1989.

The UK Mission in Nigeria announced on Sunday via its official X handle that King Charles III had extended an invitation to President Tinubu.

According to the statement, Tinubu’s visit is slated for Wednesday, March 18, and Thursday, March 19.

It added that the historic visit provides an opportunity to further strengthen the enduring partnership between the two countries.

The president, accompanied by Nigeria’s first lady, would be hosted by the King and Queen at Windsor Castle.

