Killers Of Security Operatives In Imo Won’t Go Unpunished, CP Vows

The Imo State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ahmed Barde has declared that the command will leave no stone unturned in apprehending the criminals behind the killings of a Joint Task Force (JTF) personnel at Ehime Mbano on Tuesday.

According to the Command’s Spokesman, Henry Okoye, the police has equipped its special tactical team to apprehend the hoodlums behind the killing of five security operatives of the State’s Joint Task Force (JTF).

The JTF personnel killed are made up of two NDLEA officials, one Civil Defence officer, one Police officer and an Air Force Officer

He said: “The Commissioner of Police Imo State, Mohammed Ahmed Barde, has deployed the Command’s Special Tactical Team and equipped them with all the available operational assets to go all out and apprehend the hoodlums responsible for the attack and killing of five (5) security operatives of the State’s Joint Task Force (JTF).

“Accordingly, The Commissioner of Police with The Executive Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma and the heads of the relevant security agencies in Imo State have visited the scene of crime for on-the-spot assessment of the incident and confidence building patrol to assure residents of Ehime Mbano of their maximum safety.

“CP Barde extends his heartfelt condolence message to the families and relatives of the deceased officers and prays that the Almighty God grant them the fortitude to bear the sudden and irreplaceable loss.

“The Commissioner of Police appreciates the concerns of the general public and vows that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring that the perpetrators of the dastardly act are made to face the full wrath of the law. “