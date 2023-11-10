Killing Me Won’t Stop NLC’s Struggle For Payment Of Pension Arrears In Imo State- Ajaero

389 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Joe Ajaero the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress has revealed that killing him would not stop the Union from demanding the payment of pensioners in Imo State.

Ajaero also accused the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ)of being an accomplice to his assault, following the union’s alleged silence over his attack and arrest in the state.

Advertisement

Ajaero disclosed these during a press briefing at the Labour House on Friday in Abuja.

He said, “Not even my death could have stopped the struggle for the payment of those workers.

“Two TVC staff members were assaulted and handcuffed to the police station before the handcuffs were removed, are they also playing politics? But the TVC kept criminal silence over the assault of its staff, while their offence was to cover a protest.

“Why has the NUJ not said a word about the assault on journalists?”

Advertisement

Speaking further he said the NLC is not backing out on the protest and strike until all its demands are implemented.

“Nobody is backing out, the struggle continues” He reiterated

THE WHISTLER reported that following the assault of Ajaero in Imo State, the union had begun an indefinite strike action in the state, while announcing a total nationwide strike on November 14.