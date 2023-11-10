Bayelsa Guber: APC Ferry Voters To Riverine Areas Without Life Jackets 

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

…Life Jackets Not Needed On ‘Love’ Boat — APC

The All Progressives Congress, Friday, began lifting of faithful electorate from Ox-Bow Lakes in Yenegoa to riverine areas in southern Ijaw ahead of tomorrow’s guber poll in Bayelsa State.

The electorate, comprising some family members, were not wearing live jackets in case of emergency.

Our correspondent reports that the passengers of the mega boat, called Cameroonian boat with two decks, were being conveyed free of charge, with eating and drinking provisions.

Some officials of APC in the state were seen monitoring the passengers to ensure that they were indeed going to vote for their guber candidate, Timipre Sylva.

Marian Hatts is one of the APC youth leaders monitoring the evacuation.

She said, “I am from Akasa Clan, in Oginibri community in Brass LGA. We are moving to our different communities to vote tomorrow. We are going to deliver our candidate in our respective units. We have local boats to convey our supporters only. We have speed boats, but they are not enough because we have many eligible voters who want to travel.

“Some of the boats have left, I mean the big ones that can carry over 300 persons. It is free; already paid for by party stakeholders. Our expectation is to deliver our units for our guber candidate. We are not going to fight. Politics is a diverse game, but we assure there will be peace. Everybody here is APC. We know them from Adam.

“There are provisions for food and drinks. There will be cash allowances. Everyone you see here has their names written. Once funds are released, we share equitably.

“I advise my people to support APC. They should avoid being moles. We are not doing it for money but for our party and candidates.”

On why the passengers do not wear live vests, she said, “People can provide their respective vests in case of emergency. But it is only in speed boats that every passenger is expected to have one. This one is called ‘love’ boat because it is not as fast as speed boats.”