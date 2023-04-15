Kogi: Abejide Promises To Focus On Education, Infrastructure After Emerging ADC Guber Candidate

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The member representing Yagba East/West/Mopamuro in the House of Representatives, Hon. Leke Abejide has emerged the gubernatorial Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the November 11 governorship elections in the state.

Abejide who ran for the ticket unopposed secured 9456 votes of the 9584 votes cast by members of the party on Saturday.

In his acceptance speech, the lawmaker thanked his supporters while promising to focus on thematic areas of security, education and infrastructure.

He said his election as governor would balance the political scales in the state due to the marginalization of the Kogi West zone in the state.

“By the grace of God in few weeks time, I’m going to roll out my manifesto, which will include part of what I am doing currently in my constituency.

“I’m going to replicate this across the state starting from WAEC fees, I will pay WAEC fees across the whole 21 local governments and anything that has to do with state roads and even federal roads we are going to embark on constructing and rehabilitating them.

“In security, we are lacking in the state because some staff in local governments have not been paid, most people have taken to crime, sometimes when they get paid, they are paid in percentages, 15/20 percent, this is going to be over in the state.

“This election is not about me, it’s about the masses, the masses have suffered enough and in the spirit of equity, fairness and justice we are appealing to our brothers in Kogi east and Kogi central to see reason why we should be in Lugard’s house,” he said.

Abejide will contest with APC’s Ahmed Ododo, the anointed Candidate of incumbent governor, Yahaya Bello in the race to the Lord Lugard’s house.

The PDP will conduct its gubernatorial primaries tomorrow.