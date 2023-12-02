Kyari, Kerry, Moynihan, Others Discuss Climate Issues At COP28 In UAE

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Malam Mele Kyari, on Thursday, joined other global personalities in Dubai, UAE, to brainstorm on climate issues and its rising complexities.

On the sidelines of the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC, more commonly referred to as COP28 in The UAE, Kyari, together with the Special US White House Presidential Envoy on Climate, Senator John Kerry and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank of America, Mr Brian Moynihan and other global personalities engaged one another in discussions on climate issues at a reception.

The reception, according to a statement from NNPCL, was organised by COP28 presidency and the Sustainable Markets Initiatives, to open the business and philanthropy climate Forum in the presence of His Majesty, King Charles III and His Highness Sheik Mihammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, held at the VIP Lounge at DEC North, Blue Zone, Expo City in Dubai.

COP28 is a decisive moment to act on climate commitments and prevent the worst impacts of climate change.

This year’s COP marks the conclusion of the “global stocktake”, the first assessment of global progress in implementing the 2015 Paris Agreement.

A report recently published by UN Climate Change shows that national climate action plans (known as nationally determined contributions, or ‘NDCs’) would collectively lower greenhouse gas emissions to 2 per cent below 2019 levels by 2030, while the science is clear that a 43 per cent reduction is needed.

The global stocktake must be a catalyst for greater ambition in meeting the Paris Agreement’s goals as nations prepare to submit revised national climate action plans by 2025.

It lays out actions on how to accelerate emissions cuts, strengthen resilience to climate impacts, and provide the support and finance needed for the transformation.