Labour Party Sacks Rivers State Excos For Endorsing PDP Guber Candidate

On a day it endorsed the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, the National Leadership of the Labour Party sacked its Rivers State chapter for also compromising the presidential election which was held some days ago.

The National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure, announced the decision on Tuesday after an emergency meeting of the party.

This was coming shortly after the state chairman of the Labour Party, Deinye Pepple, announced during a press briefing in Port Harcourt, that the state chapter of the party had endorsed the PDP governorship candidate, Sim Fubara.

Fubara has not been taking part in his campaign owing to his running battle with the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, over allegations of financial fraud when he was the Accountant General in the Nyesom Wike government.

Wike has been leading his campaign as the candidate has gone underground to evade arrest after he was declared wanted by the EFCC.

Wike who is preparing to defect from the PDP with his supporters to the APC is leaving no stone unturned to ensure Fubura, his anointed candidate emerges governor amid threat of defeat from the Labour Party.

The party which is being propelled by the Obidient Movement has said it won the Rivers State presidential election but was cheated by Wike, who ensured he delivered the state to the APC to honour his side of the bargain.

Irked by what they have called electoral fraud, the Obidients have vowed to pay Wike in his own coins.

Angered by the action of the state chapter, the National Working Committee of the Labour Party dissolved the State Executive Council.

Abure said, “The National Working Committee has lost confidence in the ability of the compromised state Executive Council led by Mr Deinye Pepple to lead the campaign for the gubernatorial and State House of Assembly elections come March 11th.

“The National Working Committee urges all Obidients in Rivers State to disregard every comment made by the disgraced State Chairman of the Labour Party, Deinye Pepple, on the election of March 11th and reiterates the full backing of the Labour Party on the candidacy of Comrade Beatrice Itubo of the Labour Party as the next Governor of Rivers State.

“The National Working Committee therefore enjoins all Obidients to come out massively on March 11th to vote for Comrade Beatrice Itubo of the Labour Party,” Abire said.