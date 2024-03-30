UGHELLI: Eight Suspects Arrested Over Killing Of Police Officers In Delta

The Nigeria Police Force said it has arrested a total of eight suspects in connection with the gruesome killing of six officers in the Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The police disclosed this in a statement signed by the spokesperson, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi on Saturday.

The police had earlier mentioned that it apprehended five suspects in connection with the incident, and recently arrested an additional three, taking the total number of suspects to eight.

The officers, according to the police were on a rescue mission following the attack and abduction of their colleagues, when they were also ambushed by armed men.

The statement read partly: “The arrested suspects are currently in custody and are assisting with the ongoing investigation.

“While the Nigeria Police Force is committed to ensuring that all those responsible for this reprehensible act, and many alike, are brought to justice swiftly and decisively.

“The Police assured that the suspects will soon have their day in court, with credible evidence, once investigations are concluded.

“The Nigeria Police is deeply saddened by the heinous act of violence against our officers who were diligently performing their duty to protect and serve the community.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the fallen officers during this difficult time.

“We wish to reiterate that killers of our officers in this extant case, and many others, have murdered peace, and none of them will go unpunished.”