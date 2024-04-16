JUST IN: Reps PDP Caucus Fails To Agree On Damagum, Wants NEC To Decide Fate

620 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The House of Representatives Caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has failed to agree on the status of the party’s acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum instead wants the issue resolved at the upcoming meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee.

The caucus started a meeting at 9am Tuesday and it extended for many hours in the hope of having a united position ahead of the NEC meeting later in the month.

Advertisement

Damagum’’s fate had been the subject of discussion with many members of the caucus calling for resignation.

The breakaway caucus, led by a member representing Ideato North/Ideato South Federal Constituency from Imo State, Ikenga Ugochinyere, had called for Damagum’s resignation before the NEC meeting for the “PDP to move forward” a few weeks ago.

The group was opposed by the political associate of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, who’s reportedly protecting Damagum and wants him to stay on.

Wike’s political ally, who’s the House Minority Leader and chairman of the caucus, Kingsley Chinda, led the opposition to Ugochinyere, describing the splinter group of 60 lawmakers as unknown in parliament.

Advertisement

Both arrowheads of the caucus attended the Tuesday meeting which a member who attended the meeting described as feisty and tense when it was being held.

However, rising from the meeting the cause adopted a middle ground and instead addressed national issues.

They committed to the unity, “indivisible” and one “family PDP despite the brewing challenges” while addressing the press.

“We have just concluded the third meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party Caucus in the 10th Assembly and we have resolved firstly to tell all of us and the world that the PDP caucus in the house of representatives remain united, indivisible, committed and out to perform her duty as the watchdog on behalf of the Nigerian people.

The Caucus also strongly condemned the continued insecurity pervading the country and gave the federal government a three moments ultimatum to restore safety to the country.

Advertisement

“In the same vein we x-rayed the security situation in our country and we resolved that we can no longer take this situation where Nigeria is today almost tagged as one life, one minute silence.

“The government is therefore called upon to immediately take steps to ensure that the security situation in the country is normalised and the caucus have also given three-months ultimatum for the government to normalise the security situation in our country.

“After three-months the caucus will take further steps to sensitise and mobilise Nigerians to perhaps take their security into their hands.

“The Caucus resolved to give the government three (3) months to stabilise the security situation in the country or the Caucus shall mobilise Nigerians across the country to stage a national protest on security.

“The house of representatives caucus also agreed to call on all party caucuses, the board of trustees, national executive committee and the national working committee of the party to embark on reconciliatory measures with the view to resolve all litigations that are pending and that has hindered the party in anyway whatsoever from having a substantive national Chairman.

“We call on our leaders, leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party to continue to demonstrate unconditional loyalty to the party and ensure that the party is moved to abide or place where she enjoyed the position of the largest party in Africa and to take back the Aso Villa which is actually supposed to be our birthright.

Advertisement

“And so for us, we are going back as we resume the session to commence a strong, verile and purpose-driven opposition to give the people a voice in the parliament.