Lagos Begins Construction Of Railway That’ll Convey 1 Million People Daily

47 SHARES Share Tweet

The Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday flagged off the construction of a 37km ‘Red Line Mass Transit’ project with the capacity to move over one million commuters daily.

The governor, who disclosed this via his Twitter handle, said the project would be in 3 phases and would traverse Agbado to Marina.

According to him, the first phase which is the Agbado-Iddo track will be completed in 24 months and will share the Federal Government’s Lagos-Ibadan track up to Ebute Metta.

It would also run on its dedicated track from there to Oyingbo and reduce travel time from 2.5 hours to 35 minutes.

Speaking on the ‘Red Line’ project, the governor noted that it was aimed at raising mass transportation capacity in the state while complementing the ‘Blue Line’ that will move from Okokomaiko to Marina.

“The Blue Line is presently at 78% completion,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“I also handed out cheques as compensation to property owners affected by the right-of-way as this project is an initiative to deliver enduring infrastructure and make Lagos a competitive megacity.

“The start of the construction of infrastructure for the standard gauge Red Line demonstrates our commitment to achieving the objectives of transportation and traffic management in our development agenda.

“We recognize that efficient transportation is the backbone of any economy and we are happy to be committing this investment so people can meet their daily targets and aspirations,” he said.