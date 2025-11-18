Lagos Court Sentences Man To Life Imprisonment For Defiling Minor

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Justice Rahman Oshodi of an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court on Tuesday, sentenced a convict to life imprisonment, over conspiracy and defilement of a minor.

The convict, Emmanuel Lakehinde, a printer, was sentenced, after the court found him guilty of defiling his neighbour’s 11-year-old daughter.

He was first arraigned in 2015, before a Magistrates’ court, alongside a co-defendant one Sesan Oluwole.

Oluwole, however, jumped bail.

The convict was thereafter, solely arraigned on July 14, 2022, and he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecution accused the defendant and the other now at large, of having unlawful carnal knowledge of the minor on Dec.12, 2013, at Sanusi street, in Somolu, Lagos.

Advertisement

Delivering judgment, the court held that he was satisfied that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubts.

The court held that the charge of defilement, which is punishable with life imprisonment, reflects the gravity with which the law views the sexual violation of children.

He held that children are amongst the most vulnerable members of society, and are entitled to protection from predatory conduct of adults.

Oshodi held that the convict exploited his proximity to the survivor who was living in the same compound where he worked.

Among others, the court held: “You breached the trust that should exist between adults and children.

Advertisement

“The survivor, whom the prosecution observed during sentencing, is present in court today with her grandfather and was only 11-years-old at the time you committed this heinous offence.

“According to the prosecution, the survivor and her family rejected your request for a plea bargain, reasonably so, because your actions have caused irreparable harm to her, and the trauma resulting from your conduct will stay with her for the rest of her life.

“While I have considered all matters presented on your behalf, I must weigh these factors against the importance of protecting children, punishing offenders, deterring others from similar offences and sending a firm message that the sexual exploitation of children will not be tolerated in our society.”

Oshodi, consequently, sentenced the convict to a concurrent term of life imprisonment on the count of defilement, and 10 years imprisonment on the count of conspiracy.

The court also ordered that the convict’s name be entered into the Sex Offenders Register in accordance with the provisions of sections 33 and 38 of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency Law, 2021.

To prove its case, the prosecution, led by Mr Babajide Boye, called a total of three witnesses, including the survivor, her grandfather and a medical practitioner.

Advertisement

The witnesses had each given testimonies, and the prosecution tendered exhibits through them, which were admitted by the court.

Meanwhile, the convict had testified for himself in defence.

The offences contravene the provisions of sections 137 and 409 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.