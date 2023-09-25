Lagos Deputy Gov Arrives Court As Tribunal Delivers Judgment

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, has arrived at Rosaline Omotoso Courthouse, Ikeja, where the state’s Governorship Election Petition Tribunal is sitting.

Tribunal is set to deliver judgment in the petitions filed by the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, and that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor.

Adediran and Rhodes-Vivour are challenging the outcome of the March 18 governorship election in the state, in which Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Sanwo-Olu polled 762,134 votes to defeat Rhodes-Vivour, who gathered 312,329, and Adediran who came a distant third with 62,449 votes.