Lagos Downpour: Two Children Lose Their Lives As Hotel Fence Collapses

Two Children on Saturday lost their lives in Lagos State following the collapse of a hotel fence on a three bed room bungalow amid downpour.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the tragic incident happened at 25, Alao Street Opposite Iyewa Road, , Olainukan Bus-stop, inward Ishawo Bus-stop in the Ikorodu area of the state.

The children: Gbolahan Atolagbe, 7 and Yinka Atolagbe, 9 who are said to be siblings have since been buried according to Muslim rites.

According to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), investigation revealed that the hotel fence was weakened by poor drainage resulting in its collapse on the bungalow.

“Upon arrival of the LASEMA Response Team at the incident scene, a single storey building (Hotel fence) at No 38 COMMUNITY road was found to have collapsed on a three bed room flat (Bungalow) at no 25 Alao street behind the hotel,” a statement by the Permanent Secretary, LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, said.

“The Agency’s LRT, Lagos State Fire Service, LNSC, LASBCA and the Community Excos were the responders at the incident scene.

“The building has been cordoned off by the Agency’s LRT to avoid secondary incident and handed over to LASBCA. Operation concluded, LRT heading back to base.”