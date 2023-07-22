Planned ‘Massacre’ Of Catholic Worshippers: Osun NSCDC Deploys Officers To Churches Ahead Of Sunday

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Fear has gripped residents of Osun State over threat of a planned massacre of worshippers at one of the Catholic Churches in the state by yet-to-be-identified persons.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, a user identified as ‘Anonymous’ warned of plans to launch an attack on a Catholic Church in the state on Sunday.

The poster suggested that the group responsible for the June 5, 2022 mass shooting and bomb attack carried out on a Catholic church in Owo, Ondo State, will launch a similar attack on another Catholic church in Osun.

At least 40 people were killed, with the highest estimates put at 80, when the assailants opened fire on worshipers at the St Francis Catholic Church in Owo.

According to the group, the next attack in Osun will be more deadly.

The Facebook post reads; “A Church named St Mary Catholic Church at a region called Osun is again targeted for attacks. People close to this church must be made to understand the situation. 23rd July as a date given (and) we urge everyone out there to get this message across to the church and its management.

“Just like the OWO massacre which we warned (about), we shall not be happy if this is ignored as (that of) St Francis. The casualties would be numerous. We warn again! Share this massively and save lives.”

Following this, the Osun Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) assured of adequate security of residents ahead of tomorrow’s church services in the state

Speaking to THE WHISTLER on Saturday, the command’s spokesperson, Kehinde Adeleke, urged the people of Osun to remain calm.

He said the state’s Commandant, CC Agboola Sunday, has given a marching order to Area Commanders and Divisional Officers to deploy officers to all worship centres across the State.

“The command has deployed patrol vehicles to move round the state. We are embarking on covert and overt operation and the command is also working in synergy with other security agencies in the state’s,” said Adeleke.

Efforts to reach the spokesperson of the Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, proved was abortive as her phone number was unreachable as of the time of filing this report.