LAGOS: Driver Dies As 40ft Laden Truck On Top Speed Rams Into Another Truck

A 40ft laden truck, on Thursday night, rammed into a stationed tipper truck in the Apapa area of Lagos State, killing the driver.

THE WHISTLER gathered that while the driver of the truck died instantly, operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) rescued the motor boy who was trapped under the laden truck.

Confirming the accident, Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, said the accident happened around Wharf Road, opposite Area B Police Command, outward Apapa area.

According to Taofiq in a statement, preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the 40ft laden truck was on top speed, lost control and rammed into the stationed tipper truck with tyre problem.

The body of the deceased driver was taken to the Area B Police Command, while the motor boy was rushed to nearby General Hospital for medical treatment.

The General Manager of the agency, Bolaji Oreagba, warned truck drivers to always consider other road users and be very careful when driving during day time and night.

Emergency responders at the accident scene include Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigerian Police, and Nigerian Port Authority (NPA).