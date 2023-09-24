Lagos Driver Strips Naked After Stabbing LASTMA Official

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A commercial bus driver was on Sunday arrested by the police for stabbing an officer of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

LASTMA officers had apprehended the driver whose name was not given for picking passengers on the expressway, and causing traffic obstruction around the costain round-about area of Lagos.

After attempting to escape unsuccessfully, the driver was said to have brought out a knife and stabbed one of the officers.

Upon sighting the deep cut he had given the LASTMA officer, the driver stripped himself naked, thereby causing serious commotion, before he was eventually arrested by police men from Iponri police station.

This was disclosed in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq.

“The enforcement operation was carried out around costain round-about inward Iponrin after several warning by the government to commercial bus/private car drivers to make use of designated bus-stops before picking or dropping passengers/friends across the State,” the statement said.

Dangerous weapons including cutlass and knife were recovered inside the driver’s Volkswagen ‘T4 bus (LSR 966 YE).

According to the statement, the driver “would be immediately prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to other recalcitrant drivers.”