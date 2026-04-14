Lagos LP Chair Dumps Party, Snubs ADC

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The Lagos State Chairman of the Labour Party, Pastor Dayo Ekong, has officially defected to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), citing ideological alignment and a desire to advance her political aspirations.

Ekong confirmed her defection during an interview with THE WHISTLER on Tuesday, where she also disclosed that she has been appointed the National Vice Chairman of the NDC for the Southwest region.

Explaining her decision to join the NDC instead of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which has attracted several high-profile politicians, Ekong said her choice was guided by ideology rather than personalities.

“The gladiators — that doesn’t mean their ideology aligns with mine. I looked for a party that I think what it represents aligns with mine. NDC is a people’s party, and I am a people’s person,” she said.

She emphasised her commitment to fairness and inclusivity, noting that her political philosophy centres on service to the people, especially the vulnerable.

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“I believe in the vulnerable. I believe everybody should be treated fairly. That is why I joined NDC — because it stands for service to the people,” she added.

Ekong also alluded to internal crises within the Labour Party, stating that prolonged disputes had made it difficult for her to remain.

“The issue of Labour Party, the battle has been ongoing for too long and it’s not progressive for me. I need to move forward in my political pursuit for me to feel that I’m doing the right thing,” she said.

Speaking on the prospects of the NDC ahead of the 2027 general elections, Ekong described the party as a viable alternative for Nigerians seeking a platform free from internal wrangling.

“The truth of the matter is that NDC, that happens to be the people’s party, is a party that believes that Nigerians and the vulnerable can be treated fairly. And to be honest with you, the best party to join right now, free of all the shenanigans and everything that might disturb or disrupt the party, is NDC,” she said.

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She expressed confidence in the leadership of the party, particularly its founder, Seriake Dickson, whom she described as experienced and dependable.

“I believe in his headship, his leadership qualities and everything,” she said.

Ekong urged Nigerians, especially those in the Southwest, to join the party, expressing optimism about its growing influence.

“NDC is taking the whole of Nigeria by storm. It’s happening already,” she added.