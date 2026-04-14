ADC Will Remove Tinubu In 2027— AMAC Chairmanship Candidate

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The former AMAC chairmanship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dr Moses Paul, has declared that the opposition party is determined to unseat President Bola Tinubu, describing the current administration as “lawless” and out of touch with democratic principles.

Speaking in an interview with THE WHISTLER during the party’s convention activities in Abuja, Paul said the challenges surrounding the event had only strengthened the resolve of party members to mobilise and organise against the ruling government.

He noted that uncertainty over the convention’s venue just hours before the event showed deliberate efforts by the ruling party to frustrate the opposition.

Despite this, he said party supporters turned out in large numbers, insisting that the situation had boosted their determination to push for political change.

“You can see that even 12 to 18 hours ago, people were still unsure whether the convention would hold. The venue was uncertain, yet everywhere is filled. It shows we have gone beyond agitation; we must now mobilise, organise, and remove this lawless regime,” he said.

Advertisement

He urged the Federal Government to create an enabling environment for opposition parties to function effectively in the interest of national development.

“It is in the interest of the government to ensure that the opposition works. During Yar’Adua’s time, he insisted that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) be impartial and that opposition parties be allowed to thrive. That is the kind of leadership Nigeria needs,” he said.

Addressing the importance of the ADC convention, Paul described it as critical to the survival of Nigeria’s democracy, warning that any attempt to undermine it could have dire consequences for the country.

He argued that without a functional democratic process, Nigeria risked descending into disorder, adding that the current political climate reflected what he termed “rascality and lawlessness.”

Paul further accused the Federal Capital Territory administration, under Minister Nyesom Wike, of denying the ADC access to public and private venues for its activities.

Advertisement

He alleged that requests by to use facilities such as the Old Parade Ground and other public spaces were either ignored or outrightly rejected, even after payments were made.

He also claimed that private event centres faced threats of sanctions for agreeing to host the party.

According to him, “From stadiums to hotels and even private venues, access has been denied. This clearly shows that the regime has lost its sense of democracy.”

“Even when I contested my election in the last couple of weeks ago as the AMAC candidate under the ADC, I had requested and booked for the usage of the old parade ground and it was not granted, even after some funds were paid and one of the directors told my team directly that the minister is not going to attend to it,” he recounted.

Despite this, the ADC chieftain maintained that the convention, themed “So That Nigeria May Work,” reflects the party’s broader mission to address the country’s challenges.

“So you are asking me how important it is. It is so that Nigeria may work because Nigeria is not working right now, with the insecurity, with the destabilisation of the opposition, with the hunger and poverty. It is Nigerians versus the incumbent,” he stated.