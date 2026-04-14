Aregbesola Mocks Tinubu, Says ‘Renewed Hope Is A Scam’

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Erstwhile political associate of President Bola Tinubu and former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has mocked the current administration, declaring that the Renewed Hope agenda is a classic scam.

Aregbesola, who is the National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), also called on President Tinubu to resign over worsening insecurity and economic hardship in Nigeria.

The former Osun State Governor, who made the call while delivering a speech at the ongoing ADC National Convention in Abuja, stated, “People who deliberately split the Peoples Democratic Party are today being falsely portrayed as political strategists. Since when has criminality become a strategy?

“The ADC does not, and will never, owe its existence to any individual or group, including an electoral body masquerading as a neutral umpire, with its leadership dressed in the attire of political partisanship.”

He added, “The ADC derives its existence from the aspirations and values of the Nigerian people, who are tired of the deceit and colossal mismanagement to which this country is being subjected. We owe our existence to the Nigerian Constitution.

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“We declare that freedom of association, including the right to form or belong to any political party, is guaranteed and is a fundamental right.”

He explained that, “We are here because the ADC is on a rescue mission to reclaim the country from the strangulating grip of the ruling party.

“The APC is a party that has foisted on the country an electoral law that stinks of forgery, where making false claims in electoral documents is no longer considered invalid; in other words, the ruling party is normalising criminality.”

He stressed, “We proclaim our existence because our country is worth the necessary sacrifices. We cannot allow khaki-socracy in Nigeria. The government claims that the recent reduction in exchange rates demonstrates its mastery of the economy.

“This is false. In truth, the exchange rate, which was about 700 naira to the dollar in the open market, not the official rate, when this government assumed office in 2023, is now about N1,400. This amounts to a 100 per cent devaluation in an import-dependent economy.

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“This is terribly devastating. The cost of a litre of fuel before this administration was between 185 and 238 naira. Depending on the part of the country, it is now about 1,400 per litre and still rising,” the former minister stated.

Aregbesola expressed concern that, “The administration told Nigerians that if it does not solve the power problem by providing a constant power supply, it should not be voted for a second time.”

“Today, power supply is far worse,” he said, adding, “with some parts of the country receiving an average of two hours daily. Some other parts also receive an average of two hours daily, while others have been in darkness for weeks and months.

“Ordinarily, having made such a promise and performed woefully, an honest president should simply step down and not seek re-election. Rather, what we are witnessing is the most desperate attempt by a candidate in Nigerian electoral history to retain power at all costs, even if it means undermining the entire democratic system.

“Distinguished delegates and our rival leaders, four years ago, this government promised Nigerians renewed hope for a better future. Now, three years into its four-year term, it still makes promises and offers renewed hope.

“When exactly will this hope come to fruition? The answer is simple. It is a scam. The answer is what? A scam! If allowed, this regime will continue shouting renewed hope into eternity. We have the duty to stop scammers from retaining power.”

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The former Osun State Governor also condemned a series of violent attacks across the country that have led to significant loss of lives, describing the situation as a failure of President Tinubu’s administration.

He accused the government of worsening insecurity and alleged a lack of empathy in its response to national tragedies.

Aregbesola further criticised the state of education and the economy, claiming that the number of out-of-school children has risen from 18.3 million to nearly 20 million, while many Nigerians have been pushed into extreme poverty.

He continued, “Once again, distinguished delegates, the country is drifting, and we cannot allow this continued drift into hopelessness. This is why, as I pointed out earlier, the ADC is on a rescue mission.

“On this, there is no time to spare. We call on all conscientious citizens to join us, because a fence-sitter in movements like this that require decisiveness is either a traitor or a collaborator with those who seek to destroy our country,” he stated.