Lagos, Ogun Receive Share Of AstraZeneca Vaccines

The Lagos and Ogun State Governments have received their share of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu confirmed the state’s receipt of the vaccines during the 2021 International Women’s Day celebration organised by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

Samwo-Olu said his administration would commence vaccination in line with scheduled guidelines laid down by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

The governor also enjoined residents of the state to continue to keep to all the COVID-19 protocols of wearing facemasks, washing and sanitising their hands and observing social distancing.

Lagos, which is the epicentre of COVID-19 in the country, became the second state after Ogun to receive the vaccines. Ogun had received 50,000 doses of the vaccines on Monday.