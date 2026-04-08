Lagos Spent N660m On Oba Of Lagos, Others In 2025

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The Lagos State Government spent N660m on the completion of the Oba of Lagos Palace (Iga Idunganran) and other Obas’ palaces in 2025, according to the state’s Budget Implementation Report for the fourth quarter of 2025.

The expenditure was captured under the Ministry of Local Government in the report, which detailed capital project allocations and spending performance for the year.

According to the document obtained by THE WHISTLER, the palace project was initially allocated N750m in the original 2025 budget. However, the amount was later revised downward to N660m in the final approved budget.

The report showed that N659.7m was spent on the project in the fourth quarter alone, while the year-to-date performance from Q1 to Q4 stood at N660m, indicating 100 per cent implementation of the final budget.

The project was listed as the “Completion of Oba of Lagos Palace (Iga Idunganran) and other Obas Palace.”

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The budget report also listed the construction of the Akran of Badagry Palace among projects under the ministry.

The project was originally allocated N850m in the 2025 budget, but this was later reduced sharply to N300,000 in the final budget.

Although no expenditure was recorded for the project in the fourth quarter, the report showed that the year-to-date performance stood at N300,000, representing 100 per cent performance against the revised allocation.

The figures indicate that while the state maintained significant funding for the completion of the Oba of Lagos Palace and other traditional palaces, the allocation for the Akran of Badagry Palace project was drastically cut before the end of the fiscal year.

Meanwhile, in January, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu promised the speedy construction of a new central palace in Badagry.

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The governor made the pledge during the ninth day of spiritual prayers held in honour of the late Badagry monarch, Oba Babatunde Akran, De Wheno Aholu Menu-Toyi I, the Paramount Ruler of Badagry Kingdom and Permanent Vice Chairman of the Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs.

Sanwo-Olu said contractors had already been directed to commence work on the project immediately.

“You can see all of the major roads, hospitals and schools that we have done here. And one of the new things that they requested for today is the construction of a new befitting palace, which we are committed to because we have made provision for it. We have identified a space for that and we will also help them to do that,” he said.

The fourth quarter budget implementation report provides a snapshot of how the state government adjusted and executed its capital spending priorities across ministries and agencies in 2025.