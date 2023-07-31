Lagos State Confirms Anthrax Outbreak, Begins Confiscation Of Infected Animals

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State Government has confirmed the cases of anthrax-infected animals in the state while revealing six of the infected animals have been confiscated, burnt, and buried.

Advertisement

This was disclosed by the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture, Olatokunbo Emokpae in a statement on Sunday.

Emokpae said the cases were discovered during animal surveillance on Lagos Island and the Agege area of the state.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Niger and Plateau have confirmed cases of the outbreak. With the confirmation from Emokpae, Lagos state makes it the third state with the disease outbreak in the country.

She revealed that no case of human infection has either been identified or reported since the discovery of the disease in Lagos.

Emokpae said, “With the confirmation of anthrax in the state, no case of human infection has either been identified or reported since the discovery of anthrax disease in Lagos.

Advertisement

“Human and animal surveillance activities have been stepped up, and free vaccination activities and monitoring have also been intensified.

“Please report cases of symptoms in animals to the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture, Director of Veterinary Services via telephone on 08023427594, 08180703010 or contact the Veterinary Epidemiologist on 08023328244.”

She also revealed that animal monitoring through intensive surveillance will be implemented while urging animal owners to take advantage of the free, ongoing vaccination program.

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported that the Federal Government has announced that surveillance will be provided in slaughterhouses across the country as it begins free vaccination of livestock against anthrax disease.