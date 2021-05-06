Late Dare Adeboye Served God Without Reserve – RCCG

The Redeemed Christian Church of God worldwide has reacted to the passing of Pastor Dare Adeboye, son of the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

In a statement signed by RCCG Public Relations, Dare was described as one who devoted his life to serving God.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that he died at the age of 42 in Eket, Akwa Ibom, where he resided

Meanwhile, the church said it was rest assured that the GO’s son was resting in heaven.

“It is with a deep and heartfelt sense of loss, we announce the departure of our beloved son, brother, husband and father, Oluwadamilare Temitayo Adeboye. Who went to be with the Lord on the 4th of May, 2021.

“His life was well lived as he served the Lord without reserve, giving effortlessly and leading fearlessly. He was crowned by the Lord with blessings of 3 seeds and a beautiful wife.

“Though shaken, our anchor remains Jesus Christ in whom we have the assurance that we will one day meet in a place where there is no pain.

It is the wish of the family to be granted privacy at this moment and that prayers be offered on their behalf.

“Oluwadamilare Temitayo Adeboye, June 9th 1978 – May 4th 2021. Remain forever in our hearts,” the church said.

Dare worked as one of the church’s vibrant youth pastors and had preached on so many church platforms.

In his condolence message, President Muhammadu Buhari prayed that God would comfort the Adeboyes and the RCCG family.

“My deepest sympathies to the family of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), on the passing of his son, Pastor Dare Adeboye. I pray that God Almighty will grant the departed rest, and comfort grieving family, friends & associates,” he tweeted on Thursday.