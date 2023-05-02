Late Osinachi’s Husband’s No-Case Submission Suit Stalled At FCT HIgh Court

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting in Wuse Zone 2, Abuja, did not sit on Tuesday over the alleged domestic violence and homicide case instituted against Peter, the husband of the late gospel artist, Osinachi Nwachukwu, by the Federal Government.

The case was earlier scheduled for today (May 2) for Peter to open his defence following the conclusion of the prosecution witnesses’ testimonies.

But THE WHISTLER was told by the court’s registrar and clerk that the court will not be sitting, adding that a new date will be communicated to parties.

THE WHISTLER gathered from the court that Peter had filed a no-case submission challenging the charges instituted against him.

This position corroborates what the defendant’s lawyer I.A. Aliyu, earlier told our correspondent on phone.

THE WHISTLER reports that Peter was arraigned before the court by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation in 2022 on 23 count charge bordering on domestic violence and culpable homicide.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Friends of the late gospel singer popularly known for featuring in the hit song “Ekwueme”, had accused her husband of maltreating her, allegedly leading to her death.

THE WHISTLER had exclusively obtained the autopsy report on the deceased, stamped by the National Hospital, Abuja.

The report saw no mark of violence in the deceased but listed the causes of her death to include “generalized organ pallor, bilateral leg swelling, fluid in the sac containing the heart. Tumor deposits in and on the heart, lungs, kidneys. Massively enlarged heart” and “fluid around the lungs which restrict breathing.”

The report was filed in court by the prosecution and doctors and specialists had appeared to speak on the medical document.

The defendant is being held at the Kuje Correctional Facility since April 2022, after his arrest and arraignment following his wife’s death.

For the prosecution, it brought several witnesses to testify in court, including the deceased singer’s children, family members, hair dresser, a musician and an operative from the Lugbe Police station.