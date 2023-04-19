LAUTECH Bans Students From Driving Cars On Campus

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The management of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) has banned students from driving cars into the school’s campus.

The ban, alongside a number of new rules for vehicles and vehicle owners on campus, was attributed to the occurrence of vehicular accidents on the campus.

This was revealed in a memo signed by the University’s registrar, Kayode Ogunleye, addressed to its students and staff.

“The University Management at its regular meeting held on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, deliberated on the occurrence of motor traffic accident on the Campus and decided as follows:

“Vehicles owned by students are hereby banned from entering the university campus; Vehicles with no registration numbers are no longer allowed into the campus; Roadside parking of vehicles should stop forthwith,” Ogunleye said.

He also directed that unauthorized cars parked around the campus should be taken away immediately, adding that drivers who were still learners had to display their learners’ permits.

“All unauthorized vehicles parked at various positions in the University should be taken out with immediate effect, failing which university security will take appropriate action on such vehicles; Tinted vehicles being used by some staff and students are hereby prohibited; and Learner Permit must be placed on the vehicles of beginner drivers.

“By this release, the Head of Security Unit and Dean of Student Affairs are being informed to take action as stated above,” he concluded.