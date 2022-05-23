‘Leadership Failed Us’- Aspirants Allege Imposition Of Candidates In Oyo PDP

There is obvious feeling of resentment especially among some aspirants of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party in Oyo State over the alleged imposition of candidates on the people by Governor Seyi Makinde.

Some of the aspirants have accused the governor, the Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, and the leadership of the party in the state of imposition.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the alleged imposition might cost the party the governorship and other elective offices in the state in 2023 if the aspirants are not quickly pacified.

One of the aggrieved aspirants who spoke on condition of anonymity told our correspondent that he bought forms to contest the House of Assembly seat in his constituency but discovered that the governor’s anointed candidate was the one that had been given the ticket.

He said, “I am still benefiting from the system so I cannot confront them frontally but they are not being fair to many aspirants. I also wasted money on forms but we have discovered that no matter what we do, the governor’s anointed man will be given the ticket.

” In order not to lose on both sides, I have rested my ambition until another time. But some of the aspirants are feeling bad and with that anything can happen.”

Similarly, one of the House of Representatives aspirants contesting the ticket for Ibadan North-East/Ibadan South-East Federal Constituency, Mr Niyi Aborisade, has expressed misgivings.

Aborisade said, “There was no (primary) election on Sunday. The primary election for the party ticket for the House of Representatives seat is between four of us including the incumbent lawmaker, Hon Abass Adigun (aka Agboworin).

“Three of us who are contesting for the ticket were there except Agboworin. There was no enabling environment. The leadership has failed us totally by not providing us with enabling environment where free and fair election could hold.

“We were chased out by armed thugs in the presence of Ambassador ( Taofeek) Arapaja, Akeem Ige, Dare Adeleke and others. We should be allowed to exercise our civic right. It costs more than N3 million to get form.

“We were not approached on what to do. We were not told to step down for Agboworin. They just harassed us as if we are nobody. The governor (Seyi Makinde) as the Chief Security Officer failed to provide us security for free and fair primary election. We were sent out by the thugs of Arapaja and his co-travellers.

“We were not allowed to exercise our franchise. It is a big shame that things are happening like this under the governor who we think should do better.

“This is not what the Electoral Act stipulates that should be done. If there would be consensus, all of us had to sign. There was no signature. Nothing took place, so I don’t know how they could just raise his hands. He was not validly elected and this would be challenged in the law court.”

A source in the PDP however told our correspondent that the governor was himself in a quandary over some of the cases but was handicapped because he is looking for votes to win second term.

But the Publicity Secretary of the PDP in Oyo State, Mr Akeem Olatunji, told THE WHISTLER on Monday that the primary elections conducted by the party were very free and transparent.

He said, ” Spurious allegations are some of the gimmicks employed by some of those who suffer electoral defeat in this part of the world. But our primary elections were free, fair and credible.

” The elections were the best so far. But we will bring those who are aggrieved on board. We belong to the same family and we will bring everybody together.”